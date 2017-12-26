Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect in defeat
Bryant made both his field-goal attempts (37 and 48 yards) and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints.
Bryant was without fault in Sunday's defeat and now ranks 10th league-wide in scoring ahead of Week 17's massive showdown with the Panthers.
