Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect in what might be his final game
Bryant connected on a 33-yard field goal and an extra point in a 15-10 divisional round loss to the Eagles.
Bryant was superb again this year, as the 41-year-old connected on 34-of-39 kicks, including a mesmerizing 17-of-19 from over 40 yards. He'll be 42 this offseason, and he's no longer under contract, so it's certainly possible that we've seen him kick in his final professional game. That being said, if he wants to come back, the Falcons would certainly give him a chance to earn the job and kick in what would be his 17th professional season.
