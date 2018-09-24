Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect on extra points Sunday
Bryant did not attempt a field goal, but connected on all three of his point-after tries during Sunday's 43-37 overtime loss to New Orleans.
Fantasy owners invested in Falcons skill-position players are thrilled with the team's red-zone resurgence on Sunday, but those with stock in Bryant are underwhelmed with the veteran kicker's production through Week 3. Bryant has yet to break eight points (standard scoring) in any of Atlanta's games this year, and his three-point outing against the Saints marks his lowest output since Week 7 of the 2017 season. He hasn't missed a field-goal try yet this year but the volume just hasn't been there, as Bryant has only three attempts to his credit on the young season.
