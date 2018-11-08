Falcons' Matt Bryant: Puts in limited practice
Bryant (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Just as coach Dan Quinn predicted a day earlier, Bryant was able to kick in some fashion after sitting out Wednesday's session entirely. It's unclear if the hamstring presented any issues for Bryant during the workout, but Quinn should provide more clarity on that front Friday. The coach hinted earlier Thursday that even if Bryant is cleared to kick Sunday against the Browns, the team may still keep Giorgio Tavecchio on the roster as an insurance option, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.
