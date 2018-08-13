Falcons' Matt Bryant: Questionable for Friday's preseason contest
Bryant (undisclosed) will kick off to the side during Monday's practice as he remains questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Bryant is also planned to kick during Wednesday's practice as he eases his way back from an undisclosed injury, so at that point his status for Friday's tilt should be clear. The 43-year-old isn't dealing with a long-term issue at this point, but backup kicker David Marvin could continue to see additional reps throughout training camp.
