Falcons' Matt Bryant: Rough day at the office

Bryant failed on one of his three extra-point tries, also coming up short on a 53-yard field-goal attempt during Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay.

Not only did the veteran kicker miss his first field-goal attempt of the year after converting on his first 15 tries, he also missed an extra point and a FGA within the same game for the first time since Nov. 13 of 2016 (and for the third time over his past 11 years in the NFL). Kicking in blustery Lambeau Field conditions in December is less than ideal, as Bryant struggled to slice his ball through the wind both in pregame warmups as well as during the game -- snapping an NFL-leading streak of 22 consecutive successful field goals with the miss. In Week 15, Bryant and the Falcons host a Cardinals bunch that's allowed 25 FGA on the year (tied-13th most).