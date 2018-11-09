Falcons' Matt Bryant: Ruled out again

Bryant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant tested out his hamstring during practice Thursday, but he apparently hasn't made enough progress to kick in a game. Giorgio Tavecchio will handle the job for at least one more week, hoping to build on his flawless performance so far this season.

