Falcons' Matt Bryant: Ruled out for another game
Bryant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Washington, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons apparently weren't encouraged by what they saw when Bryant tested out his hamstring Thursday. The team will once again rely on Giorgio Tavecchio, who doesn't hold much fantasy appeal in a matchup with a Washington defense ranked fourth in yards allowed (322.4) and fifth in points allowed (19.1). Washington's opponents have attempted just seven field goals and 14 PATs in seven games.
