Falcons' Matt Bryant: Ruled out for preseason opener
Bryant has been ruled out for the Falcons' preseason opener Friday against the Jets due to an undisclosed injury, Jason Butt of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
Bryant didn't do any kicking in Monday's practice and is expected to receive treatment over the next few days to address the undisclosed issue. A source familiar with Bryant's situation told Butt that the kicker isn't dealing with a long-term issue, so it's expected that the 43-year-old will be ready to go when the regular season commences in September. David Marvin is slated to kick for the Falcons on Friday but isn't a serious threat to unseat a healthy Bryant for the gig.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Agrees to three-year extension•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Intends to return for 17th season•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect in what might be his final game•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Shines in playoff victory•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect in defeat•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nails 57-yard field goal in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...
-
Trade reaction: Coleman goes to Bills
Corey Coleman gives the Bills a much-needed target, and Jamey Eisenberg looks at Coleman's...
-
2018 fantasy football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...