Falcons' Matt Bryant: Ruled out for preseason opener

Bryant has been ruled out for the Falcons' preseason opener Friday against the Jets due to an undisclosed injury, Jason Butt of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Bryant didn't do any kicking in Monday's practice and is expected to receive treatment over the next few days to address the undisclosed issue. A source familiar with Bryant's situation told Butt that the kicker isn't dealing with a long-term issue, so it's expected that the 43-year-old will be ready to go when the regular season commences in September. David Marvin is slated to kick for the Falcons on Friday but isn't a serious threat to unseat a healthy Bryant for the gig.