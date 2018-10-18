Falcons' Matt Bryant: Ruled out Week 7
Falcons coach Dan Quinn said in a radio interview Thursday morning that Bryant (hamstring) has been ruled out Monday night against the Giants, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
Bryant had a perfect kicking day Week 6 against Tampa Bay, but had to be helped off the field and did not speak to media afterwards. It turns out this injury will force him to miss time, and the Falcons should confirm Quinn's assertion when their official injury report is released this week. With Bryant on the shelf, the recently-signed Giorgio Tavecchio will handle kicking duties for the Monday night matchup.
