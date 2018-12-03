Falcons' Matt Bryant: Scarcely called upon in Week 13

Bryant converted on a field-goal try from 44 yards out, and succeeded on his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore.

The beloved veteran kicker has yet to miss since returning from a groin injury in Week 11 (6/6 on FGA, 4/4 on PAT), but the volume of late has proven insufficient to returning starting value. With just two field-goal attempts over Atlanta's past two games, Bryant has registered an output of 10 combined points (standard scoring) against New Orleans and Baltimore -- teams that have each allowed 17 FGA this season (tied for third-fewest in NFL). Facing Green Bay's 12th-ranked red zone defense has potential to provide more scoring opportunities to Bryant in Week 14.