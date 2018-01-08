Falcons' Matt Bryant: Shines in playoff victory
Bryant connected on all four field goal attempts and both extra points in Saturday's 26-13 win over the Rams.
The kicks weren't chip shots either, as two of his field goal attempts were longer than 50 yards. The veteran kicker may be kicking in worse conditions in the Divisional Round in Philadelphia, but he has to be considered one of the most reliable kicking options left in the playoffs.
