Falcons' Matt Bryant: Signs with Falcons
Bryant signed a contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bryant worked out with the Falcons on Thursday and was ultimately lured out of retirement, presumably to replace Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh, who were equally disappointing during the preseason. The 44-year-old has been nearly automatic in domes throughout his career, connecting on 89.4 percent of his kicks in the aforementioned contests and should be an intriguing fantasy option situated in the Atlanta offense that plays just three outdoor games all season.
