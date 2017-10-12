Falcons' Matt Bryant: Sits out practice Thursday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Bryant (back) will be held out of practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bryant was also sidelined at Wednesday's practice with the injury, so it appears the back injury could be significant enough to force him out of Sunday's tilt with the Dolphins. The Falcons will wait and see if Bryant can get on the practice field Friday in some capacity, but if the veteran is forced to miss his first game of the season, Mike Meyer, who was signed to the practice squad Wednesday, would likely be promoted to the active roster to handle kicking duties.
