Falcons' Matt Bryant: Suiting up Sunday

Bryant is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Contained to just one limited listing on the injury report this week, Bryant nonetheless will continue on as the Falcons' placekicker with Giorgio Tavecchio on the inactive list. In his eight appearances this season, Bryant has missed just one kick (an extra point) en route to 7.6 points per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories