Falcons' Matt Bryant: Suiting up Sunday

Bryant (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Bryant logged just one limited practice this week while tending to the back injury, but the Falcons never expressed much concern for the 42-year-old's availability for Week 6. Despite his advanced age, Bryant has proved his worth as a upper-tier fantasy kicker this season, converting all nine of his field-goal attempts and all 11 of his extra-point tries in four games. With all sound on the health front, Bryant's owners should have no qualms about keeping him active this week.