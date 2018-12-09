Falcons' Matt Bryant: Suiting up Week 14

Bryant (back) is listed as active Sunday at Green Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant was tacked onto Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a lingering back concern, placing a cloud over his Week 14 availability. In the end, though, he'll suit up for the fourth game in a row against a reeling Packers squad. It should be noted reserve kicker Giorgio Tavecchio is in street clothes, a sign that the Falcons are confident Bryant will be able to handle his usual duties.

