Falcons' Matt Bryant: Tallies nine points
Bryant converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries en route to nine points in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys.
Bryant missed a couple days of practice due to a calf problem, but that didn't prevent him from suiting up and performing well. In fact, the 42-year-old drilled a 50-yard field goal Sunday. Through nine games, Bryant sports 71 points.
