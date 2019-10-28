Falcons' Matt Bryant: Two more missed kicks in Week 8

Bryant went 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts and did not attempt an extra point during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.

There must have been a hex placed on Falcons kickers over the offseason, as no one who has assumed the role has done so without struggles. Bryant and Giorgio Tavecchio combined for an incredible 96.2 percent conversion rate on field-goal tries in 2018 (25-for-26), but Tavecchio had a disastrous preseason showing with just four makes on nine attempts, while Bryant has gone 9-for-14 on field goals during the regular season. Clearly Bryant is struggling from deep range as both of his misses Sunday came from 50-plus yards. This has seemingly become a trend, given that four of his five misses thus far this season have come from that distance.