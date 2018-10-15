Falcons' Matt Bryant: Unlikely to play Week 7
Coach Dan Quinn said Bryant (hamstring) likely will miss next Monday's game against the Giants, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
In the wake of his 57-yard field goal with less than one minute remaining Sunday against the Buccaneers, Bryant needed the help of teammates to get off the field and had an evident limp as he walked to the locker room. The Falcons will work out kickers this week and sign one of them for the short term. Per Jason Butt of The Athletic, Giorgio Tavecchio is an option after spending the last week of August with the team.
