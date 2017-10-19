Falcons' Matt Bryant: Upgrades to limited

Bryant (back) was limited at practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant didn't make his first appearance at practice until Friday last week, so his back is seemingly in better shape this time around. If he enters the weekend with a questionable designation, it would seem to indicate the Falcons are worried about his back stiffening up. Friday's injury report will relay whether this sentiment is in play for the second week in a row.

