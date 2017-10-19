Falcons' Matt Bryant: Upgrades to limited
Bryant (back) was limited at practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant didn't make his first appearance at practice until Friday last week, so his back is seemingly in better shape this time around. If he enters the weekend with a questionable designation, it would seem to indicate the Falcons are worried about his back stiffening up. Friday's injury report will relay whether this sentiment is in play for the second week in a row.
More News
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...