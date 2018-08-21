Falcons' Matt Bryant: Will kick Wednesday
Bryant (undisclosed) will return to practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bryant's absence shouldn't have any implications on his status with the team given his consistent history as the team's placekicker, but it's given rookie David Martin an attempt to showcase his ability in the preseason.
