Falcons' Matt Bryant: Will rest in preseason finale
Bryant won't kick in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 43-year-old battled an undisclosed injury through the first two preseason games, so the Falcons see no need to push him further. The team signed Giorgio Tavecchio on Monday, so there was speculation about Bryant's job security despite a proven track record. Tavecchio will serve as a place holder for the preseason finale and likely be released afterwards.
