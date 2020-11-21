Gono (illness) was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to full participation Friday and carries no designation into Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gono has started just one game in 2020, but he'd be the first backup inserted into action if either Jake Matthews or Kaleb McGary went down at one of the tackle spots. Atlanta will have Gono available for Week 11, as the Falcons ready for a New Orleans defense that is tied for seventh in the NFL with 2.7 sacks per game.