Falcons' Matt Gono: Earns roster spot after going undrafted
Gono is listed as the Falcons' backup right tackle to open the regular season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coming from a little-known Division III program named Wesley College, one might find it hard to believe that the services of offensive tackle prospect Matt Gono would be highly sought after at the NFL level. Personnel evaluators evidently saw something in the 6-foot-4 lineman, as Atlanta had to outbid the Lions, Packers, Bears, Jets and Bills to secure the services of Gono in the wake of April's draft -- offering him the third-highest signing bonus of any undrafted player brought in for a tryout with the team. Gono turned some heads during training camp and preseason, as he is one of just nine offensive linemen who Atlanta decided to carry onto the 53-man roster to start the season.
