Gono has been receiving first-team reps at left guard in training camp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

James Carpenter and rookie third-rounder Matt Hennessy continue to get repetitions as well, but so far Gono is looking like a dark horse to take the role. There is just under a month until the regular season, and padded practices have only recently gotten underway, meaning that contenders Carpenter and Hennessy have ample time to step up and snatch the role themselves. Gono has, however, been a developmental player the Falcons have been high on since he joined the team in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Divison III Wesley College, and his level of involvement seems likely to increase from 40 offensive snaps in 2019.