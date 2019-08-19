Gono took snaps as the first-team right tackle Sunday with Kaleb McGary (chest) and Ty Sambrailo (shoulder) unavailable, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old's skillset continues to round into form, as coach Quinn said Monday that he "couldn't be more pleased" with Gono's development since signing on with the Falcons last April. He is probable to continue serving in a backup role when the offensive line is fully healthy, but Quinn went so far as to say that the team would feel good about Gono getting action in a regular-season game, just two years removed from playing for Division III Wesley College.