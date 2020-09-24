Gono is expected to be in the starting lineup if Kaleb McGary (knee-MCL) is inactive for Atlanta's Week 3 matchup against the Bears, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McClure expanded to state that such a situation "looks like reality," hinting at Gono getting his first NFL start. The 24-year-old out of Division III Wesley College held up well in relief of McGary Week 2 against the Cowboys, registering just one pass block loss on 26 attempts. Quarterback Matt Ryan expressed confidence in Gono after the game, saying that he "(doesn't) think the moment is too big for him." A potential Week 3 matchup against Chicago's Khalil Mack (knee) is about as daunting as it gets for a debut assignment, however.