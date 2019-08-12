Falcons' Matt Gono: Receiving praise from coach Quinn
Head coach Dan Quinn stated Sunday that it's crucial for Gono to cut down on penalties, but that he's impressed by the physical playing style the second-year offensive lineman has exhibited this preseason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Quinn cited Gono's three penalties against Miami on Thursday -- including a hands to the face, a false start and a hold -- but followed that comment with praise of the 23-year-old's demeanor on the field. "He's learning on the job, I like that because of the urgency and physicality he's played with," Quinn said. "He's definitely someone that has our attention." Given the facts that he earned a roster spot to start last season, he's capable of playing guard and tackle, and he's garnered praise from coaches and veterans alike, it seems that Gono is well-positioned to serve as a backup lineman for the Falcons again in 2019.
