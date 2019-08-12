Head coach Dan Quinn stated Sunday that it's crucial for Gono to cut down on penalties, but that he's impressed by the physical playing style the second-year offensive lineman has exhibited this preseason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Quinn cited Gono's three penalties against Miami on Thursday -- including a hands to the face, a false start and a hold -- but followed that comment with praise of the 23-year-old's demeanor on the field. "He's learning on the job, I like that because of the urgency and physicality he's played with," Quinn said. "He's definitely someone that has our attention." Given the facts that he earned a roster spot to start last season, he's capable of playing guard and tackle, and he's garnered praise from coaches and veterans alike, it seems that Gono is well-positioned to serve as a backup lineman for the Falcons again in 2019.