Gono (back) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old Gono was trending towards a Week 1 starting spot at right tackle, with first-round pick Kaleb McGary working his way back from a cardiac ablation procedure, and Ty Sambrailo just recently having been reactivated from a shoulder injury. Gono was certainly making a positive impression with solid play of his own throughout the preseason, but this latest injury designation clouds his Week 1 availability -- specifically because he downgraded from a limited practice session Wednesday, to inactive Thursday.

