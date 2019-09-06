Falcons' Matt Gono: Sits out Thursday's practice
Gono (back) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 23-year-old Gono was trending towards a Week 1 starting spot at right tackle, with first-round pick Kaleb McGary working his way back from a cardiac ablation procedure, and Ty Sambrailo just recently having been reactivated from a shoulder injury. Gono was certainly making a positive impression with solid play of his own throughout the preseason, but this latest injury designation clouds his Week 1 availability -- specifically because he downgraded from a limited practice session Wednesday, to inactive Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...