Head coach Dan Quinn said that Gono (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

After piecing together an encouraging preseason that put him in contention for a Week 1 starting spot, Gono suffered a back injury and saw his practice participation dwindle throughout the week as a result. It is expected to be a combination of No. 31 overall pick Kaleb McGary, and veteran Ty Sambrailo who get snaps at right tackle against a Minnesota defense that last year tied Chicago for the third-most sacks in the NFL with 50.