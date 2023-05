Hennessy (knee) handled first-team left guard reps in 11-on-11 drills during last week's OTAs, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

After exiting the Falcons' 2022 season finale with a knee injury, Hennessy is healthy and playing once again. Last season, the young offensive linemen started three of the 11 games he appeared in for Atlanta, and is now expected to compete for the starting role at a seemingly open left guard position with Kyle Hinton and Matthew Bergeron.