Hennessy hit his knee during the Falcons' scrimmage Friday, and he was held out for the remainder of the practice as a precautionary measure, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie was replaced by veteran James Carpenter at left guard, as the Falcons want to avoid taking unnecessary injury risks at this stage of the season. Hennessy and Carpenter continue to be the top two contenders to fill the left guard spot, after that position proved to be one of the weak points of the line in 2019. It doesn't appear Hennessy will miss substantial time beyond Friday, if any at all, and he remains firmly in the mix to start Week 1 against the Seahawks.