Hennessy (knee) was designated to return from IR on Monday, Ashton Edmunds reports.
Hennessy has been on IR since Nov. 8, and this move will open up a 21-day practice window for the 25-year-old. Although, he could return as soon as Sunday against New Orleans, it's unclear if his move back to the 53-man roster will happen that swiftly.
