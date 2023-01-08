site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: falcons-matt-hennessy-done-for-week-18 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Done for Week 18
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hennessy (knee) will not return Sunday against the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hennessy's absence will leave the team down their starting left guard for the remainder of the contest. In his absence, Colby Gossett will likely handle the position.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 14 min read
Tera Roberts
• 15 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read