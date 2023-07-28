Hennessy left practice Friday and is set to receive an MRI on his knee, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Hennessy sat on the ground for several minutes after going down on a run play during 11-on-11 team drills. Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Friday that Hennessy is getting an MRI on his knee and that the team will know the severity of the injury Saturday. Matthew Bergeron, who the Falcons selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, took Hennessy's place with the first unit for the remainder of practice.