Atlanta placed Hennessy (knee) on its injured reserve list Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game at Carolina.
Hennessy was forced out of Sunday's loss versus the Chargers early with a knee injury, and he'll now be required to miss at least four games as he recovers. In the meantime, Ryan Neuzil is expected to start at left guard for the Falcons.
