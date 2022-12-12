Hennessy (knee) will return to practice this week, according to head coach Arthur Smith, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hennessy has been on IR since Nov. 8, but it appears he will likely be designated to return in the very near future, which will allow him to return to practice. Whether he'll be ready to compete Sunday against the Saints, or he would need more time to recover is still unknown.