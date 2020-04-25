Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Lands in Atlanta

The Falcons selected Hennessy in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 78th overall.

Hennessy doesn't have a clear path to a starting job right away in Atlanta with Alex Mack holding it down at center. Still, offensive line depth is always important and Hennessy is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the class. He was a three-year starter at Temple and is lauded for his quickness at 307 pounds.