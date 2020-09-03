Hennessy (knee) was a non-participant during Atlanta's practice session Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The rookie lineman banged his knee and was subsequently pulled from Friday's scrimmage as a "precaution." Since that point, Hennessy's return to full-contact drills has been delayed, as he is now wearing a brace on his right knee and has logged three consecutive missed practices. It is a positive sign, at least, that Hennessy has been working through mechanics on his own while watching teammates complete drills in practice, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. With Hennessy remaining on the shelf for the time being, the likelihood of James Carpenter being the Week 1 starter at left guard is enhanced.