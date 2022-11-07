Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Hennessy (knee) won't play in Thursday's game against the Panthers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Hennessy departed Sunday's loss to the Chargers with an apparent knee injury, and he's since been ruled out for Thursday's matchup versus Carolina. Ryan Neuzil is slated to operate as Atlanta's starting left guard while the 24-year-old remains sidelined.
