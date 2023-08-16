Atlanta placed Hennessy (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hennessy suffered a knee injury in late July and was sidelined for two weeks, despite optimism that the issue was minor. However, the 2020 third-round pick, who's dealt with lingering knee issues for two years, will now be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign, barring an injury settlement. In his absence, rookie second-round pick Matthew Bergeron is slated to start at right guard to open the regular season.