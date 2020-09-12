Hennessy does not carry an injury designation going into Week 1, and coach Dan Quinn said that the rookie will be in a rotation at left guard with James Carpenter, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The third-round pick from Temple has shifted away from his collegiate position, as he is instead expected to make most of his offensive contributions at guard this season with Alex Mack holding down the center position. A knee injury suffered during an intrasquad scrimmage Aug. 28 sidelined Hennessy for over a week, but he is now running at full speed and expected to fill an important role Sunday against the Seahawks.