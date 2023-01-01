Hennessy (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Hennessy has officially returned to the 53-man roster after he was placed on IR on Nov. 8 and then designated to return Dec. 12. He should suit up Sunday against the Cardinals, and he'll likely provide depth on the offensive line. Although, if Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is unable to play, Hennessy could draw the start at left guard.
