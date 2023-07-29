Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Saturday that Hennessy (knee), who left practice Friday, is expected to return next week and will be back "sooner than later," Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Hennessy went down during 11-on-11 drills Friday and got an MRI done on his knee. It seems like he has avoided serious injury, with Smith adding that the results were "good news." Hennessy was practising with the first-team offense at left guard to start training camp and will look to resume that role once healthy.