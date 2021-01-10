Hennessy registered his second consecutive start during Atlanta's 44-27 Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, concluding his 2020 campaign with 13 game appearances.
With Alex Mack (concussion/illness) ruled out for Weeks 16 and 17, Hennessy logged the first two starts of his NFL career. The Temple standout joined Atlanta as a third-round draft choice in last April's draft, and he could inherit a more integral role in 2021, given that Mack will become an unrestricted free agent in March.
