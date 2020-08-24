Hennessy lined up with the first-team offense during the Falcons' first intra-squad scrimmage Thursday, and he has been working with that group ever since, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The rookie out of Temple may eventually become the Falcons' solution at center, but with a veteran talent in Alex Mack already well situated at that spot, Hennessy has a chance to provide immediate utility by lining up at left guard. Atlanta let go of veteran guard Jamon Brown on Monday, and so far James Carpenter has been unable to overtake Hennessy for the spot. While reports have been encouraging on Hennessy so far, coach Dan Quinn did note that his sample size of work has been limited. "I would say we're only two practices with pads in," Quinn stressed. "But he's certainly doing a good job with where we're at.