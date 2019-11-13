Falcons' Matt Ryan: Absence tied to ankle injury

Ryan was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The ankle in question isn't known, but Ryan's absence likely stems from the sprained right ankle that sidelined him Week 8 and limited his practice reps last week. Despite that reality, he led the Falcons to victory in New Orleans this past Sunday, completing 20 of 35 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Look for Ryan's status to be clarified as the week continues.