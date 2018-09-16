Falcons' Matt Ryan: Accounts for four TDs versus Panthers
Ryan completed 23 of 28 pass attempts for 272 yards, two touchdowns and one interception Sunday against the Panthers. He also carried four times for 18 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 31-24 win.
After a bit of a slow start, Ryan led the Falcons on back-to-back touchdown drives to end the first half, completing touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper. He then plunged into the end zone himself from one yard out in the third quarter and scored on an eight-yard rush in the fourth. Ryan was held in check in the season opener against the Eagles, so this bounce-back effort was a great sign for the veteran, despite the fact that Julio Jones had a quiet game in his own right. He should be in for another big outing at home next week against the Saints.
