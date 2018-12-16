Falcons' Matt Ryan: Accounts for three TDs in blowout
Ryan completed 22 of 36 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 40-14 win over Arizona. He added 18 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Atlanta's defense had already found the end zone by the time Ryan punched in the Falcons' first offensive score early in the second quarter with a one-yard plunge. By the time the half was over, Atlanta was riding easy thanks to a 21-yard dime to Julio Jones down the left sideline in the half's closing seconds. Atlanta came into Sunday on a five-game losing streak, but even that sort of bad mojo was able to be righted by a lowly Cardinals team. Though Atlanta's playoff hopes are dead, Ryan should be able to put up solid numbers to close out the season against division foes Carolina and Tampa Bay, teams against whom he completed a total of 78.3 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and one interception in Weeks 2 and 6, respectively.
